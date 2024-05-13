Open Menu

5.2-magnitude Quake Hits Off Coast Of Central Chile -- GFZ

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 06:31 PM

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted off Coast of Central Chile at 0918 GMT on Monday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted off Coast of Central Chile at 0918 GMT on Monday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 35.40 degrees south latitude and 73.16 degrees west longitude.

