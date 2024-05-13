Open Menu

One Killed, Brother Injured In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 06:27 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) A teenager boy was killed while his brother sustained serious injuries when a speeding passenger bus hit behind a motorcycle near Jugnu petrol Pump at Sanawan Mor Multan-Mianwali road on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 18-year old Ansar s/o Taaj Muhammad along with his 16-year old brother Sajid were going to their work at a local factory on motorcycle when a speeding passenger bus hit behind the motorcycle near Sanawan Mor. Resultantly, Sajid died at the spot while his elder brother sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, however, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident after taking the bus into custody while the driver managed to escape from the scene.

