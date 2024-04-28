Mainland Ready To Provide Aid To Quake-hit Area Of Hualien: Spokesperson
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, on Saturday said that the mainland is willing to provide mobile houses and other relevant materials to people in the area of Hualien in Taiwan that was hit by a recent earthquake.
The mainland expressed deep concern and condolences after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted waters off the coast of Hualien on April 3, Zhu said.
After learning that those affected by the disaster are eager to receive stable, convenient and comfortable mobile houses, the mainland is ready to donate such materials via Red Cross organizations on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, Zhu said, adding that she hopes they can be delivered to those affected soon.
Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait all belong to the same family of the Chinese nation, and they always help one another in the face of major natural disasters, Zhu said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From World
-
2024 ZGC Forum: Global collaboration emphasized in energy transformation5 minutes ago
-
China's ecological environment improves steadily in Q15 minutes ago
-
Strong tornado hits China's Guangzhou5 minutes ago
-
New plug-in hybrids debut in Auto China 2024 amid global PHEV boom6 minutes ago
-
China's e-commerce logistics index rises in March56 minutes ago
-
Pope meets women prisoners in Venice, first trip in months1 hour ago
-
'No hero': UK's modest D-Day veterans keep history alive1 hour ago
-
Indonesia's Ibu volcano erupts, ash up to 3.5 km2 hours ago
-
Strong convective weather causes extensive flight delays in China's Guangzhou2 hours ago
-
China renews blue alert for sandstorms2 hours ago
-
Marmalade fest celebrates quintessential British breakfast treat2 hours ago
-
Togo split over controversial reform on eve of vote3 hours ago