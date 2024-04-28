Open Menu

Mainland Ready To Provide Aid To Quake-hit Area Of Hualien: Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Mainland ready to provide aid to quake-hit area of Hualien: spokesperson

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, on Saturday said that the mainland is willing to provide mobile houses and other relevant materials to people in the area of Hualien in Taiwan that was hit by a recent earthquake.

The mainland expressed deep concern and condolences after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted waters off the coast of Hualien on April 3, Zhu said.

After learning that those affected by the disaster are eager to receive stable, convenient and comfortable mobile houses, the mainland is ready to donate such materials via Red Cross organizations on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, Zhu said, adding that she hopes they can be delivered to those affected soon.

Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait all belong to the same family of the Chinese nation, and they always help one another in the face of major natural disasters, Zhu said.

