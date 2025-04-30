Pakistan reiterates climate commitment at UN meeting, calls for global financial support

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadiq Malik represented Pakistan at a high-level United Nations meeting in Geneva, emphasizing the country’s vulnerability to climate change and urging stronger global financial cooperation to address environmental challenges.

Speaking at the Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) session titled "Mobilizing Capital for Development in High-Risk and Neglected Markets," Malik highlighted Pakistan’s disproportionate climate risks despite contributing less than 1% to global carbon emissions.

"Pakistan remains one of the most climate-affected countries, yet access to environmental financing remains a hurdle," Malik stated.

He called for streamlined climate funding mechanisms to support developing nations in meeting their sustainability goals.

The minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, including green growth, renewable energy expansion, and sustainable water management.

"Climate justice is indispensable for global progress," he added, stressing that tackling environmental threats requires "global partnership and capital mobilization."

The event, held alongside the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm (BRS) Conventions’ COP, brought together UN agencies, development organizations, and country representatives.

Malik engaged in sideline consultations to advocate for stronger support for high-risk economies.

Pakistan’s participation underscores its push for international collaboration to combat climate change amid rising environmental and economic pressures.