Open Menu

Pakistan Reiterates Climate Commitment At UN Meeting, Calls For Global Financial Support

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Pakistan reiterates climate commitment at UN meeting, calls for global financial support

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadiq Malik represented Pakistan at a high-level United Nations meeting in Geneva, emphasizing the country’s vulnerability to climate change and urging stronger global financial cooperation to address environmental challenges.

Speaking at the Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) session titled "Mobilizing Capital for Development in High-Risk and Neglected Markets," Malik highlighted Pakistan’s disproportionate climate risks despite contributing less than 1% to global carbon emissions.

"Pakistan remains one of the most climate-affected countries, yet access to environmental financing remains a hurdle," Malik stated.

He called for streamlined climate funding mechanisms to support developing nations in meeting their sustainability goals.

The minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, including green growth, renewable energy expansion, and sustainable water management.

"Climate justice is indispensable for global progress," he added, stressing that tackling environmental threats requires "global partnership and capital mobilization."

The event, held alongside the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm (BRS) Conventions’ COP, brought together UN agencies, development organizations, and country representatives.

Malik engaged in sideline consultations to advocate for stronger support for high-risk economies.

Pakistan’s participation underscores its push for international collaboration to combat climate change amid rising environmental and economic pressures.

Recent Stories

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

1 hour ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

1 hour ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

2 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

22 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

23 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

23 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

23 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

23 hours ago

More Stories From World