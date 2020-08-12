(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) A severe fire broke early on Wednesday in the Bourberain commune of France's eastern department of Cote-d'Or and ravaged large amounts of materials stored in farm buildings of a local agricultural company, according to the Cote-d'Or fire department.

The fire occurred in the early morning in a building with fodder. The cause of the incident has not yet been reported.

"Fire in #Bourberain: the mission of the 80 firefighters is to protect sensitive points and limit the spread of flames to the adjoining wood. 60 of the cattle were rescued. 1 [firefighter], victim of a fall, was taken to hospital. Significant means of support are in place," the local firefighting service tweeted, reporting on the situation.

According to the fire service, over 10,000 feet of the company's materials were ignited. The firefighters continue to combat the fire.