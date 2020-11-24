(@FahadShabbir)

ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) A large smelting plant resumed operation in Syria's Aleppo after the war, today it produces metal structures for the restoration of destroyed houses, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"When we returned here, there was not even a roof here, the walls were destroyed, the machine tools that remained were broken by the militants.

The production line had to be rebuilt practically from scratch," plant director Muataz Ayubi told reporters.

The enterprise currently produces mainly window and door profiles for renovated houses; raw materials are supplied from Russia. The company said most of the workers were refugees.