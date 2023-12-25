Open Menu

Makkah, Moroccan Beni Mellal-Khenifra Chambers Of Commerce Sign Partnership Agreement

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Services of Beni Mellal Khenifra in Morocco signed a partnership agreement to strengthen economic and commercial cooperation.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the Assistant Consul General at the Moroccan Consulate in Jeddah, Hassan Dalloul, the Moroccan delegation, business owners from both sides, the Secretary General of the Makkah Chamber, Abdullah Hanif, and various officials.

The head of the Beni Mellal Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services delegation, Abdel Ghani Al-Sharqawi, confirmed that Saudi Arabia is Morocco's largest trading partner. In 2022, the volume of Saudi exports reached $4.6 billion, while the value of imports was $87 million.

Member of the board of Directors of the Makkah Chamber of Commerce, Khalid bin Dubais, explained that the mutual visits and agreements concluded on the economic side have helped trade exchange achieve rapid growth in recent years.

