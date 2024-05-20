Malaysia PM Anwar says 'deeply saddened' by Raisi death

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Monday he was "deeply saddened" by the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials in a helicopter crash, noting their shared commitment to strengthening ties.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several other officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said in a statement on social media.

"We committed ourselves to bolstering Malaysia-Iran relations, working together for the betterment of our peoples and the Muslim world. Our pledge will be fulfilled."