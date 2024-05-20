Open Menu

Malaysia PM Anwar Says 'deeply Saddened' By Raisi Death

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Malaysia PM Anwar says 'deeply saddened' by Raisi death

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Monday he was "deeply saddened" by the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials in a helicopter crash, noting their shared commitment to strengthening ties.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several other officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said in a statement on social media.

"We committed ourselves to bolstering Malaysia-Iran relations, working together for the betterment of our peoples and the Muslim world. Our pledge will be fulfilled."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Iran Social Media Muslim Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heat ..

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over P ..

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

2 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in hel ..

Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

2 days ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

2 days ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

2 days ago
 PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

2 days ago

More Stories From World