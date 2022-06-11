UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,166 New COVID-19 Infections, 1 More Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2022 | 04:34 PM

Malaysia reported 2,166 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,523,018, according to the health ministry.

There is one new imported case, with 2,165 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

One more death has been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,709.

The ministry reported 1,488 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,464,558.

There are 22,751 active cases, with 24 being held in intensive care and 13 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 12,226 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone, and 85.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.1 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.3 percent have received boosters.

