Malaysia to Cull 3,000 Pigs Over African Swine Fever Outbreak - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Malaysia's eastern state of Sabah will cull 3,000 pigs to stem the spread of African swine fever outbreak, The Star newspaper reported Monday.

According to the news outlet, the outbreaks were confirmed in the state's districts of Beluran, Kota Marudu and Pitas.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Jeffrey Kitingan, who is also the state's agriculture and fisheries minister, on Sunday said that 3,000 domestic and wild pigs were expected to be culled to prevent the outbreak in Pitas.

The minister added that the authorities were also doing an awareness campaign in 182 villages and mentioned that samples had been collected from slaughterhouses, sales centers and vendors state-wide.

African swine fever is caused by a virus of the same name, which leads to hemorrhagic fever. There is currently no vaccine against the virus, which affects domestic pigs as well as other pig family species and has very high mortality rates. The disease, however, is not dangerous to humans.