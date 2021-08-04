UrduPoint.com

Malaysian Prime Minister Says Will Not Resign Until Confidence Vote In September

Malaysian Prime Minister Says Will Not Resign Until Confidence Vote in September

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Wednesday that his government will continue to work with the King's consent after some lawmakers left the ruling coalition.

"I had informed ... the King that I will determine the legitimacy of my position as the Prime Minister in parliament. A motion of confidence will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat [the lower house of the bicameral parliament] which is scheduled in September. Alhamdullilah, the King had accepted my proposal," the prime minister said in an address, as quoted by The Star newspaper

Earlier this week, the Malaysian opposition claimed that the Yassin government had lost the support of a parliamentary majority.

On Tuesday evening, 11 lawmakers from the oldest party, United Malays National Organization (UMNO), announced their exit from the ruling coalition.

On the same day, a meeting of opposition lawmakers was held, gathering 107 of 222 members of the lower house, the opposition, and a splinter faction of 11 UMNO parliamentarians. They contended that the government had lost the support of a parliamentary majority, since 117 lawmakers have signaled their opposition to the government while only 105 are backing it.

