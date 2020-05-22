Malaysian Prime Minister Self-Isolates After Cabinet Officer Contracts COVID-19 - Reports

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin self-isolated on Friday after an officer who attended a post-cabinet meeting two days prior tested positive for COVID-19, national media reported, citing Muhyiddin's office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin self-isolated on Friday after an officer who attended a post-cabinet meeting two days prior tested positive for COVID-19, national media reported, citing Muhyiddin's office.

According to the office, Muhyiddin tested negative for coronavirus earlier on Friday.

"However ... the prime minister has to undergo quarantine at home for a period of 14 days, beginning this evening. All those present during the meeting have also been ordered to undergo preliminary testing and to self-quarantine at home for 14 days beginning today," the statement said, as quoted by the Malay Mail newspaper.

The office added that social distancing and other precautions are always observed at all cabinet meetings.

Earlier in the day, the country updated its COVID-19 tally by 78 cases to 7,137. Over 5,800 people have recovered, and 115 have died.

In early May, Malaysia partially relaxed its coronavirus-related restrictions, reopening most businesses. Schools, however, are still closed, and mass gatherings are banned.