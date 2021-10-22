UrduPoint.com

Man Sentenced To 14 Months In Jail For Online Threats To Lawmakers On January 6 - Reports

Fri 22nd October 2021 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) US Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan sentenced Troy Smocks to 14 months in jail for threatening lawmakers in online posts on January 6 - the longest sentence handed down in connection with the events at the US Capitol to date - Politico reported.

Smocks pleaded guilty to one count of issuing interstate threats for posting messages on social media the morning and evening of January 6, encouraging people to "go hunting" for politicians and tech executives, according to court documents.

Chutkan denied Smock's appeal, claiming he was the victim of a racist justice system for receiving a harsher sentence than persons who were actually present in the Capitol on January 6. She cited his 17 prior convictions as a factor in her sentencing decision.

Chutkan claimed that she found Smock's comparison of himself to civil rights figures offensive and lacking in remorse for his actions.

