MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Former Ukrainian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk said on Thursday that he could not exclude the possibility that the Ukrainian conflict could spiral down into a nuclear one as the West continues to escalate by caving in to all demands of the Ukrainian leadership.

"This is why I am speaking about this (escalation in Ukraine): because it may all end in a nuclear conflict. We cannot rule that out. Seeing as the West now serves as an obedient resource for (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, who mentors Western politicians in his appeals, instructing them on how to bring their countries to poverty, as he helped do in Ukraine," Medvedchuk told RT.

The politician added that Zelenskyy was urging Western countries to "destroy" Russia and that they must understand what these actions could lead to.

Shortly after Russia launched its military operation in February, Medvedchuk escaped house arrest and was removed from the post of co-chairman of Opposition Platform ” For Life. In April, the Security Service of Ukraine arrested Medvedchuk, claiming it had stopped an attempt by Russia to evacuate the politician from Ukraine. In September, Medvedchuk was released from Ukrainian captivity as a result of a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev.