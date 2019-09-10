UrduPoint.com
Medvedev To Discuss Cooperation With Slovenian Prime Minister Amid Growing Trade - Cabinet

Tue 10th September 2019

Medvedev to Discuss Cooperation With Slovenian Prime Minister Amid Growing Trade - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will discuss trade and energy cooperation with his Slovenian counterpart Marjan Sarec on Tuesday, the Russian cabinet has announced.

Slovenia's prime minister will be on an official visit to Russia on September 10-11.

"The two heads of government will discuss the entire range of bilateral cooperation in trade, the economy, energy, investment and high-tech sectors, as well as cultural and humanitarian collaboration [during Sarec's visit]," the Russian cabinet said in a statement.

Prime Minister Sarec will be visiting Russia at the invitation of Medvedev, according to the Russian cabinet.

Russia is one of Slovenia's leading trade partners. Last year trade between the two countries increased by 9 percent, comprising $1.34 billion.

