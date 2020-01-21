UrduPoint.com
Mexican Court Approves Charges Against Torreon School Shooter's Grandfather - Reports

Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:20 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) A court in the city of Torreon in Coahuila state has approved charges filed against the grandfather of an 11-year-old child who opened fire at a school, killing a teacher and injuring six others, before killing himself, media reported on Monday.

According to the Mexican newspaper El Universal, the boy's grandfather could face up to 35 years in prison if convicted on the charges of criminal negligence, after authorities discovered that the firearms used in the shooting on January 10 belonged to the 58-year-old man.

Prosecutors argued that the man, named Jose Angel H., lacked the legal duty of care in his capacity as the child's guardian, the newspaper reported. The location of the boy's father has yet to be ascertained by investigators, after he was released from prison in the United States several months ago.

