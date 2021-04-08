Mexican Minister Applauds Country Overtaking China as US' Main Trade Partner

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Mexico's Undersecretary of Foreign Trade Luz Maria de la Mora on Wednesday praised booming US-Mexico trade, noting that Mexico once again became the United States' top trade partner this year, overtaking China.

"In the first two months of 2021, Mexico became the main trade partner of the United States, with trade reaching 97.

998 billion Dollars, according to figures from the US Census Bureau released today," she Tweeted.

The undersecretary attached a table showing that in the first two months of this year, Mexico accounted for 14.9 percent of US foreign trade, followed by China with 14.7 percent and Canada with 14.3 percent. At the same time, China comes first in terms of imports, taking up 18.3 of all imports into the US, followed by Mexico with 14.2 percent.