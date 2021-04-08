UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican Minister Applauds Country Overtaking China As US' Main Trade Partner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:40 AM

Mexican Minister Applauds Country Overtaking China as US' Main Trade Partner

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Mexico's Undersecretary of Foreign Trade Luz Maria de la Mora on Wednesday praised booming US-Mexico trade, noting that Mexico once again became the United States' top trade partner this year, overtaking China.

"In the first two months of 2021, Mexico became the main trade partner of the United States, with trade reaching 97.

998 billion Dollars, according to figures from the US Census Bureau released today," she Tweeted.

The undersecretary attached a table showing that in the first two months of this year, Mexico accounted for 14.9 percent of US foreign trade, followed by China with 14.7 percent and Canada with 14.3 percent. At the same time, China comes first in terms of imports, taking up 18.3 of all imports into the US, followed by Mexico with 14.2 percent.

Related Topics

China Canada Same United States Mexico All From Top Billion

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens 12th Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Al Hashemy discuss strengthen ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago

Suez Canal Chairman Says Rejected Plan to Saw Off ..

2 hours ago

Chinese delegation discusses collaboration with UV ..

2 hours ago

Air pollution linked with worse outcomes in Covid- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.