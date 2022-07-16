Mexican Navy Arrests Drug Lord Caro Quintero in Mexico - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The Mexican Navy on Saturday arrested Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, also known as "the narco of narcos," in the northern state of Chihuahua, local media reported.

Mexican news portal Milenio cited government sources as saying that Caro Quintero was arrested in the city of Guachochi by the Mexican Navy and security forces.

Other media also reported about the arrest, citing Navy sources.

Caro Quintero was listed on the FBI's ten most wanted fugitives list. He co-founded the now-disintegrated Guadalajara Cartel with Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and other drug traffickers in the late 1970s to ship cocaine and marijuana to the United States.

After authorities seized a Guadalajara cartel ranch and destroyed more than 10,000 tons of marijuana, the cartel exposed US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, who was later kidnapped, tortured, and killed.

Shortly after Camarena's murder, Caro Quintero was apprehended in Mexico and sentenced to 40 years in prison. However, a Mexican court released him on August 9, 2013, after serving 28 years in prison due to procedural mistakes.

A new arrest warrant for the drug lord for killing a DEA agent was issued in the US in 2015, but Caro Quintero disappeared and has been wanted since. The US put a $20 million bounty for the information on the drug trafficker's whereabouts.