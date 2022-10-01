Mexican President Confirms Hackers Stole Data of National Defense Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that a group of hackers allegedly working from abroad gained access to the databases of the national defense ministry.

"It's true that there was a cyberattack, as they call it, when information was stolen through these modern tools. They seized the archives, very specialized people, not amateurs. I do not know if there are specialists in this field of cybernetics in Mexico," the president said at a press conference.

According to Lopez Obrador, the so-called Guacamaya hacker group may be involved.

"As far as I understand, the same group has already committed this in other countries, in Colombia and Chile.

Therefore, I think that the criminals are abroad, and not in Mexico, this is not a national (crime)," the president added.

Information about the health of the Mexican president was among the stolen data and Lopez Obrador confirmed its authenticity, adding that he has really been suffering from several diseases.

On Thursday, local opposition journalist Carlos Loret de Mola distributed information about the theft of defense ministry's confidential data. According to his research, since 2016, hackers leaked tens of thousands of emails from the ministry's servers.