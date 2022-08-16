UrduPoint.com

Mexican President Orders Faster Rescue Work At Collapsed Mine

Published August 16, 2022

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ordered on Monday that rescue work in the northeastern Mexican state of Coahuila, where 10 miners remain under the rubble of a collapsed and flooded mine for more than 11 days, be accelerated.

"I gave instructions to strengthen the entire rescue plan.

(Rescuers) are pumping out about 290 liters per second, we will increase pumping, mining engineers are proposing to create something like a barrier between two mines to stop the water," Obrador said during a press conference.

The accident occurred in the Las Conchas coal pit in the municipality of Sabinas on August 3, when miners encountered an underground river during their work, which caused the flooding of the mine's well. One miner was able to get out of the coal pit safely, while ten others remain inside.

