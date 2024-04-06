Open Menu

Mexico Suspends Relations With Ecuador After Embassy Storming

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Mexico suspends relations with Ecuador after embassy storming

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ordered the suspension of diplomatic ties with Ecuador on Friday after police stormed his country's embassy in Quito to arrest former Ecuadorian vice president Jorge Glas who was taking refuge there.

Glas sought refuge in the Mexican embassy last December after an arrest warrant was issued against him for alleged corruption, in a move that Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa's government branded an "illicit act".

Mexico said it had granted political asylum to Glas -- who had served under leftist Rafael Correa between 2013 and 2017 -- "after a thorough analysis" of the situation.

"Police from Ecuador forcibly entered our embassy and detained the former vice president of that country who was a refugee and processing asylum due to the persecution and harassment he faces," Obrador wrote on social media platform X.

"This is a flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty of Mexico."

Obrador added he had ordered the immediate suspension of diplomatic ties.

Ecuador's presidential communications department said in a statement that Glas, who has been "sentenced to imprisonment by the Ecuadoran justice system, has been arrested tonight and placed under the orders of the competent authorities".

Glas was released from prison in November after serving time for corruption in a vast scandal involving the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

He faces another arrest warrant for allegedly diverting funds that were intended for reconstruction efforts after a devastating earthquake in 2015.

On Friday, Mexico had complained of "harassment" due to an increased police presence outside its Quito embassy.

Related Topics

Corruption Earthquake Police Scandal Social Media Quito Ecuador Mexico November December 2017 2015 From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

11 hours ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

11 hours ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

11 hours ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

11 hours ago
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

11 hours ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

11 hours ago
 Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar e ..

Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy

11 hours ago
 No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN ..

No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told

11 hours ago
 CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for P ..

CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market

11 hours ago

More Stories From World