UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Militant Attack Causes 2 Deaths In Afghanistan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 02:09 PM

Militant Attack Causes 2 Deaths in Afghanistan - Reports

An army doctor and his driver were killed during an attack by militants in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh, local media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) An army doctor and his driver were killed during an attack by militants in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh, local media reported on Monday.

According to Afghan tv channel TOLOnews, unknown armed people attacked the doctor's car in the morning and managed to escape from the scene.

No group has assumed responsibility for the attack.

Afghanistan has been witnessing another spike of violence despite the launch of the Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Qatar's Doha last September.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Militants Army Driver Doctor Car Qatar Balkh Doha September Media TV From

Recent Stories

LHC directs NAB to inform Maryam Nawaz 10 days bef ..

7 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Has Not Recently Requested Talks With Pu ..

2 minutes ago

Zaheer, Wasim, Waqar express delight at PCB Hall o ..

20 minutes ago

Inconclusive Peru presidential vote amid deadly Co ..

2 minutes ago

Muslims Around World Begin Observing Holy Month of ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Suspends Broadcast of Euronews Over Advert ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.