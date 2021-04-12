Militant Attack Causes 2 Deaths in Afghanistan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

An army doctor and his driver were killed during an attack by militants in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh, local media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) An army doctor and his driver were killed during an attack by militants in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh, local media reported on Monday.

According to Afghan tv channel TOLOnews, unknown armed people attacked the doctor's car in the morning and managed to escape from the scene.

No group has assumed responsibility for the attack.

Afghanistan has been witnessing another spike of violence despite the launch of the Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Qatar's Doha last September.