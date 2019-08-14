UrduPoint.com
Militants Breach Ceasefire In Idlib Zone 25 Times In Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 12:50 AM

Militants Breach Ceasefire in Idlib Zone 25 Times in Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Militants committed 25 ceasefire violations in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Idlib and Latakia over the past 24 hours, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said on Tuesday.

"twenty five shelling [attacks] by illegal armed groups were registered," Maj. Gen. Alexei Bakin told reporters.

Bakin added that no humanitarian operations were carried out by the Russian military in the given period.

The head of the center noted that as for August 12, 32,161 houses, 882 educational and 191 medical institutions were restored, while 1,078 kilometers (670 miles) of roads were repaired.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria.

Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

