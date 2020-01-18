Militants Kill Five Civilians in Western Colombia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) Militants, who may have links to drug trafficking, killed five civilians in the western Colombian department of Valle del Cauca, media reported.

According to the Telesur broadcaster, five young farmers died on Friday when the militants threw explosives into their three vehicles.

The incident reportedly took place in the municipality of Jamundi.

The situation in Colombia remains tense over the activities of numerous drug cartels, which are involved in clashes with the security forces, civilians and each other.