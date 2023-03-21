Military-to-Military Contacts Remain Closed Between US, China - White House

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Military-to-military lines of communication between the United States and China remain closed, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"The military-to-military lines are not open, and that's a problem," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The US hoped Secretary of State Antony Blinken would address the issue during a trip to Beijing scheduled for earlier this year, which was postponed following the transit of an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the US.

The US continues to have the ability to speak to China through diplomatic channels, Kirby said.

The US is still working to reschedule Blinken's trip to Beijing, Kirby said. The White House is also working on scheduling a call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kirby said.

