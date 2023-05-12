Milley Says Plans to Attend Arctic Defense Conference Scheduled in Couple of Weeks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said on Thursday that he is planning to attend the Arctic defense conference that is scheduled to take place in a couple of weeks.

"I am attending the Arctic conference here shortly in just a couple of weeks, which I do every six months or so, and that has all the chiefs of defense of the Arctic nations, not including Russia, by the way," Milley told a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing.

Milley pointed out that he personally considers the Arctic a critical geographic region of geostrategic importance.

At the end of April, a three-day Arctic security forum of senior military officials from ten NATO countries and Sweden was held in Turku, Finland.

The forum was co-chaired by its founding members, the United States and Norway. Other participating countries include Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.