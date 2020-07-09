Millions under new Australia lockdown as global virus cases soar

Millions in Australia's second-biggest city went into lockdown Thursday to battle another coronavirus outbreak, as spikes across the world added to the devastation already wrought by the pandemic

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Millions in Australia's second-biggest city went into lockdown Thursday to battle another coronavirus outbreak, as spikes across the world added to the devastation already wrought by the pandemic.

The number of infections and deaths has risen relentlessly in many of the world's biggest nations, with the United States crossing three million confirmed cases.

In Melbourne, five million people began a new lockdown just weeks after earlier restrictions ended as Australia battles a COVID-19 resurgence, with residents bracing for the emotional and economic costs.

"The idea of not being able to see people that you love and care for is really distressing, really distressing," said a tearful Melbourne resident, Monica Marshall, whose 91-year-old mother recently entered a care home.

"I hope that people have got the message that they really need to take notice -- it's very disconcerting watching some people on the news where they really don't care." With no vaccine or effective treatment available, experts have warned that social distancing is necessary to contain the virus -- despite opposition in many parts of the world due to economic costs and misinformation.

Shoppers in Victoria state -- of which Melbourne is the capital -- stripped shelves bare on Wednesday before the lockdown began, and the country's largest supermarket chain said it had reimposed buying limits on items including pasta, vegetables and sugar.

Across the world in Europe, where many nations have successfully suppressed their outbreaks, the French government said it remained on alert for a possible surge in cases too.