Minsk City Court Sentences Retired Swimmer Herasimenia To 12-Year Imprisonment In Absentia

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Minsk City Court Sentences Retired Swimmer Herasimenia to 12-Year Imprisonment in Absentia

A city court in Minsk has handed down the first sentences of 12 years' imprisonment in absentia passed against opposition representatives who left Belarus - a retired Belarusian swimmer and an Olympic runner-up who founded the opposition Belarus Sports Solidarity Foundation, Aliaksandra Herasimenia, and the organization's co-founder, Aliaksandr Opeykin, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

"To find Herasimenia and Opeykin guilty ... to impose a prison sentence for a term of 12 years each," the judge said.

Both defendants were found guilty of publicly calling for actions which might harm Belarusian national security, including the imposition of sanctions against the country, individuals and legal entities.

The sentence specified that Herasimenia should serve her sentence in a general regime colony, and Opeykin in a reinforced regime facility.

The sentence may be appealed and protested in accordance with the law.

