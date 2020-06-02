UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mixed Fortunes For London Shops Hit By Pandemic

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:06 PM

Mixed fortunes for London shops hit by pandemic

Behind the colourful shopfronts in England's Lane, a picture-postcard street near north London's Primrose Hill, business owners are experiencing mixed fortunes as a result of the pandemic lockdown

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Behind the colourful shopfronts in England's Lane, a picture-postcard street near north London's Primrose Hill, business owners are experiencing mixed fortunes as a result of the pandemic lockdown.

While window displays stay empty and shutters are drawn, including at The Washington pub, certain shops are benefitting as customers avoid big queues elsewhere and seek out items that are hard to find at major retailers.

The newsagent and stationery store are enjoying fresh custom from people working remotely and home-schooling their children.

The street's bike shop has meanwhile struggled to keep up with demand.

"It's madness right now, everyone is cycling," Michael Falkowski, co-owner of the Impressed store, tells AFP as he busily fixes a bike.

The Grain bakery has expanded its offering, transforming itself into a mini grocer by replacing tables for customers with shelves.

Owner Kristin Labrague, who has temporarily laid off two of her workers, told AFP that while "it's a bit frightening to take public transport... we wanted to stay open and feed the community".

Across the street, the Chamomile cafe has shut.

Irit Reed, who runs the eatery with husband David, says "the decision to close was based on the safety of our staff, our customers".

Ordinarily the cafe would have people waiting patiently for a table and brunch, but it now has a notice attached to its pale blue exterior with a message asking for help.

"Like many other small businesses and industries who have been required to close, we have been hit pretty hard," it reads.

"If anyone is able to donate to help us and our team through this next challenging period, we would be eternally grateful.

"In return we will be offering a free hot drink or discount once through this crisis," the message adds.

- Lack of control - Irit speaks of the "shock" she has felt.

"We've worked hard all our lives, all of a sudden not being able to work is devastating." UK retail sales dived by a record 18.1 percent in April with the country in coronavirus lockdown.

But most shops will soon be allowed to reopen, as Britain -- with the world's second-highest death toll in the coronavirus outbreak -- took its biggest step out of lockdown on Monday.

Outdoor markets and car showrooms reopened as businesses seek to lure back customers and recoup losses suffered since Britain effectively shut down on March 23.

In England's Lane, the Visage hair salon must wait a while longer to reopen, along with pubs, restaurants and gyms throughout Britain.

Without state funding "I don't know what we would have done", says co-owner Estella Cicek, referring to government measures to pay workers' wages and delay payment of taxes during the lockdown.

Irit is meanwhile upbeat about the future.

"The cafe will reopen no question," she insists.

Related Topics

UK World Business Washington Cycling Car London David March April Market All From Government Mini Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Plane With Iranian Scientist Detained in US En Rou ..

41 seconds ago

Plane carrying Iran scientist jailed in US has tak ..

42 seconds ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

43 seconds ago

Pakistan earns US $ 614 million by exporting trans ..

45 seconds ago

Police arrests outlaw in ransom case after 17 year ..

1 minute ago

Mexico's COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 10,000 as Nati ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.