UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Leader Sees No Threat From Russian Troops In Transnistria

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Moldovan Leader Sees No Threat From Russian Troops in Transnistria

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) Moldova is following the situation in Transnistria and see no reason to fear the Russian military stationed there, President Maia Sandu said on Friday.

The region in question hosts a Russian military task force known as the Operational Group of Russian Forces. They are located at the decommissioned Soviet ammunition depot at Cobasna with military equipment and ammunition.

"Our organizations are monitoring the situation, including in the Transnistrian region. There is nothing new in the behavior of the Russian military in Transnistria, they are acting the same as all previous years... although this does not mean that the situation will not change," Sandu said on the Romanian Pro tv broadcaster when asked to comment on Western and Ukrainian reports about possible provocations against Russian soldiers in Donbas and Transnistria.

The president sees the only threat at the moment in the very fact of the Russian military presence in Transnistria, which she says contradicts the neutral status of Moldova.

The dialogue with Moscow is constantly involving the issue of the pullout of Russian troops and military equipment from the Cobasna depot, she added.

"We have a difficult but necessary dialogue with Russia, we have a lot of issues on the agenda, some of them we hope to solve quickly, others are more complex," Sandu explained.

These issues include trade barriers faced by Moldovan exporters and the social protection of Moldovans living in Russia, she specified.

Transnistria, 60% of whose population are Russians and Ukrainians, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would join Romania on a wave of nationalism. In 1992, after an unsuccessful attempt by the Moldovan authorities to resolve the problem by force, Transnistria became a territory virtually outside the control of Chisinau.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Chisinau Same Romania Moldova TV All From

Recent Stories

White House Confirms US Plans to Transfer Mi-17 He ..

White House Confirms US Plans to Transfer Mi-17 Helicopters to Ukraine

32 minutes ago
 NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Easter ..

NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Eastern Part - Spokesperson

41 minutes ago
 US Ignorance of Russian Security Demands to Have S ..

US Ignorance of Russian Security Demands to Have Serious Consequences - Moscow

41 minutes ago
 White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US ..

White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US Always Conducts Contingency Pl ..

41 minutes ago
 Czech, Austrian, Slovak Foreign Ministers to Visit ..

Czech, Austrian, Slovak Foreign Ministers to Visit Ukraine on February 7-8 - Pra ..

41 minutes ago
 PML-N vandalize institutions, looted money through ..

PML-N vandalize institutions, looted money through kick backs: Farrukh

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.