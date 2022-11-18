Moldovan Supreme Court of Justice Releases Ex-President Dodon From House Arrest

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The Supreme Court of Justice of Moldova released ex-president Igor Dodon, who was accused of corruption, from house arrest, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

In October, the hearing of the criminal case against Dodon began. The meeting takes place in the Supreme Court of Justice (SCJ).

According to the charges brought against the ex-president, he is accused of taking a bribe of up to $1 million from the former leader of the Democratic Party, oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc. Allegedly, this money was requested by the ex-president to pay the current expenses of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, including the payment of wages to employees of the same political force. On Friday, the lawyers' request for his release was considered.

"The Supreme Court of Justice decided to satisfy the lawyers' request and release Igor Dodon from house arrest," the court's decision says.