Moldova's 2022 Wheat Harvest Could Fall By 30% Amid Drought - Agriculture Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 02:30 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Moldova's wheat harvest is set to fall by 30% in 2022 due to drought with just enough left to cover the needs of the country's population, Agriculture and food Industry Minister Viorel Gherciu said on Friday.

Earlier in June, farmers from different parts of the country urged the Moldovan authorities to assist with drought management.

"Despite the fact that the agricultural sector is directly dependent on climatic conditions, this year's forecast is that our wheat harvest will be 30% less than last year. However, this quantity will fully satisfy domestic consumption. Another 200,000-300,000 tonnes will be available for export," Gherciu told Jurnal tv.

The minister added that the Moldovan authorities intend to support farmers and give subsidies to agricultural producers with up to 400 hectares of land.

"The government covers part of investment costs of agricultural producers. Some measures have already been taken, I mean the increase in the grant facility, reparation of 30% of the excise duty on diesel fuel. We have already discussed with the government the issue of fully refunding excise taxes on diesel fuel for small and medium-sized agricultural producers," Gherciu said.

On May 31, the Moldovan State Hydrometeorological Service declared a yellow hazard code due to the lack of rainfall and the high risk of cropland fires. The lack of precipitation across the country will contribute to a soil moisture loss and, thus, lead to crop's condition deterioration, according to the meteorological service.

