UrduPoint.com

Moldova's Gagauzia Sets Runoff Vote For Governor For May 14

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Moldova's Gagauzia Sets Runoff Vote for Governor for May 14

Moldova's autonomous Gagauzia region will vote in the second round of polls to elect the next governor on May 14, the head of the regional electoral body said Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Moldova's autonomous Gagauzia region will vote in the second round of polls to elect the next governor on May 14, the head of the regional electoral body said Tuesday.

The first round on Sunday saw two front runners tied at around 26% each. They are opposition Shor Party candidate Yevgenia Gutsul and Socialist Party's Grigory Uzun. The turnout was 57.8%, according to preliminary results.

"The Central Election Commission ... has decreed to hold the second round on May 14," Elena Gumuslu, the commission's secretary, told Sputnik.

She said the final returns of the first round of voting will be available on the commission's website at midnight.

Gagauzia declared independence from the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1990 but was reabsorbed by Moldova four years later. The Gagauz people are Orthodox Christians of Turkic origin.

Related Topics

Governor Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Independence Moldova May Sunday Christian From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League organises second edition of UAE Lea ..

UAE Pro League organises second edition of UAE League Development Forum

4 seconds ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World F ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World FZO’s 9th Annual Internationa ..

15 minutes ago
 Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

24 minutes ago
 Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve ..

Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve quality of services

24 minutes ago
 Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

24 minutes ago
 8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons ..

8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons recovered

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.