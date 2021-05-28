(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Thursday said that her family members have been illegally monitored for several weeks at the order of Interior Minister Pavel Voicu.

"The Minister of Internal Affairs ordered the surveillance of my family members, he cannot follow me, because I have a state guard, and decided to monitor my family. Of course, this is illegal, it is part of the pressure system. I have information that surveillance has been going on for at least several weeks," Sandu said on the TV8 broadcaster.

The president noted that the surveillance also targeted other politicians, adding that the issue can be solved through a total purge of law enforcement agencies from corrupt officials.

"This [monitoring] happens to those politicians who do not belong to the Party of Socialists. It is obvious that this is happening at the order of the Socialists," she explained.

Sandu noted that she did not plan to file a complaint, and called on the population to take part in the early parliamentary elections on July 11 to appoint worthy deputies who would help restore order in the country and punish all those who abused their powers.