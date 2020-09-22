Mongolia repatriates around 2,300 nationals so far in Sept. amid pandemic

A total of 2,288 Mongolian nationals have returned to their homeland on nine chartered flights since the beginning of September, Mongolia's State Emergency Commission (SEC) said Tuesday

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A total of 2,288 Mongolian nationals have returned to their homeland on nine chartered flights since the beginning of September, Mongolia's State Emergency Commission (SEC) said Tuesday.

Most recently, a chartered flight from Seoul to Ulan Bator arrived here on Monday evening, with 256 passengers onboard, the SEC said in a statement.

Mongolia planned to send a total of 14 special flights this month to COVID-19-hit countries to repatriate more nationals.

Following its suspension of international commercial flights during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mongolia has repatriated more than 22,000 nationals on chartered flights, trains and buses from different parts of the world, according to the commission.

As of Tuesday, Mongolia has reported a total of 313 COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported.

No local transmissions or deaths have been reported in the country so far.