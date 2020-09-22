UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Repatriates Around 2,300 Nationals So Far In Sept. Amid Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 04:43 PM

Mongolia repatriates around 2,300 nationals so far in Sept. amid pandemic

A total of 2,288 Mongolian nationals have returned to their homeland on nine chartered flights since the beginning of September, Mongolia's State Emergency Commission (SEC) said Tuesday

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A total of 2,288 Mongolian nationals have returned to their homeland on nine chartered flights since the beginning of September, Mongolia's State Emergency Commission (SEC) said Tuesday.

Most recently, a chartered flight from Seoul to Ulan Bator arrived here on Monday evening, with 256 passengers onboard, the SEC said in a statement.

Mongolia planned to send a total of 14 special flights this month to COVID-19-hit countries to repatriate more nationals.

Following its suspension of international commercial flights during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mongolia has repatriated more than 22,000 nationals on chartered flights, trains and buses from different parts of the world, according to the commission.

As of Tuesday, Mongolia has reported a total of 313 COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported.

No local transmissions or deaths have been reported in the country so far.

Related Topics

World Seoul Mongolia September All From

Recent Stories

Educational institutions will be opened gradually, ..

18 minutes ago

'Warrior' Vidal joins Inter to continue Barcelona ..

2 minutes ago

Merkel, New Japanese Prime Minister Suga Agree to ..

2 minutes ago

Election Officer will display list of delimitation ..

2 minutes ago

Regional connectivity and economic corridor top pr ..

9 minutes ago

German prosecutors probe Maddie suspect over 2004 ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.