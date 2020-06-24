UrduPoint.com
Montenegrin Police Detain 17 During Anti-Government Protest In Budva

Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Seventeen people were detained during anti-government protests in the Montenegrin town of Budva, the Police Administration said on Wednesday, adding that one policeman was injured in clashes.

On Wednesday, videos posted on social media accounts of activists and opposition parties showed demonstrators jostling with police outside the administration building. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd after protesters started pelting the building with eggs and rocks.

"Seventeen people have been taken to the Budva Security Center (Department of the Interior Ministry) for participating in the riots so far," the police said, adding that there are opposition figures and members of the city administration among the detainees.

One policeman was injured and the police department building was damaged in the clashes, the authority added.

The administration of Budva Mayor Marko Carevic, of the New Serb Democracy party, has been under dispute since June 11 when local legislators from President Milo Dukanovic's Democratic Party of Socialists voted in a new municipal authority at a hotel meeting. The sitting authority rejected its outcome.

Last week, Montenegrin anti-terrorism police units (SAJ) surrounded the Budva city hall, fired tear gas and detained several members of the opposition leadership who were preventing officials appointed by the ruling party from entering the city hall building.

