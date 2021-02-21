Montenegro Starts Coronavirus Vaccination With Sputnik V Vaccines Donated by Serbia

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) The first doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine have been administered to three people in Montenegro, the Institute for Public Health of Montenegro (IPH) has announced.

"The team of our Institute and the Kotor medical center gave the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine in Montenegro to Mr. Vladimir Zderic, a resident of the 'Grabovac' home for the elderly in Risan, and then to the doctors of the nursery home - Dr. Nikola Popovic and Dr. Damir Adrovic," IPH said on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic personally handed over 2,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to Montenegro.

On Tuesday, Montenegro's Ministry of Health told Sputnik that it was discussing the delivery of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine with the Russian government and Moscow's Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center.

Montenegro has already approved the import of Russian-made vaccines against the coronavirus.

In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute.

According to analysis of phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V, published by The Lancet medical journal, Sputnik V has 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.