UrduPoint.com

More Grain Leaves Ukraine Ahead Of High-stakes Summit On Russian Invasion

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2022 | 07:52 PM

More grain leaves Ukraine ahead of high-stakes summit on Russian invasion

Three bulk carriers loaded with grain set sail from Ukraine on Friday under a landmark deal to free up shipments brokered by Turkey, as its leader met his Russian counterpart for talks on Moscow's invasion of its neighbour

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Three bulk carriers loaded with grain set sail from Ukraine on Friday under a landmark deal to free up shipments brokered by Turkey, as its leader met his Russian counterpart for talks on Moscow's invasion of its neighbour.

Months of efforts by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saw Moscow and Kyiv agree in Istanbul last month to resume the shipments from Ukrainian ports in a bid to relieve a global food crisis caused by the assault launched in February.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan February From

Recent Stories

FBR to upgrade key IRIS system to improve operatio ..

FBR to upgrade key IRIS system to improve operation

2 minutes ago
 Pak-Korea nutrition centre to help tackling malnut ..

Pak-Korea nutrition centre to help tackling malnutrition issue: Dr Kim

2 minutes ago
 Moral responsibility of UN to give right of self-d ..

Moral responsibility of UN to give right of self-determination to Kashmiri: Khet ..

2 minutes ago
 Distt Food office establishes 22 controlled rate w ..

Distt Food office establishes 22 controlled rate wheat flour sales points

2 minutes ago
 Special medical teams to reach flood-hit areas of ..

Special medical teams to reach flood-hit areas of Balochistan: Qadir Patel

2 minutes ago
 Parents of UK boy ask for him to die in hospice af ..

Parents of UK boy ask for him to die in hospice after legal bid fails

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.