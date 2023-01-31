More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs of Food Addiction - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Approximately one in eight US adults over the age of 50 show signs of addiction to highly processed foods, a University of Michigan poll released on Monday said.

The poll, conducted in July 2022, asked a national sample of more than 2,000 adults aged 50-80 about symptoms of processed food addiction and how the symptoms related to their physical, mental and social health, the release said.

A total of 13% of adults in the United States between the ages of 50 and 80 met the criteria for addiction to highly processed food, the poll found. Moreover, nearly half of older adults, 44%, indicated at least one symptom of addiction to highly processed food, the poll also found.

The poll utilized a set of 13 questions to measure experiences with food addiction indicators. Respondents who met the criteria for processed food addiction reported at least two of 11 symptoms, as well as significant eating-related or life problems, a release on the poll said.

"Highly processed foods like sweetened beverages, chips and fast food can be addictive for some people, just like cigarettes and alcohol. Symptoms of addiction to highly processed food include feeling a loss of control over consumption, intense cravings, and signs of withdrawal," the release said.

The most commonly reported symptom of processed food addiction was intense cravings, with 24% of respondents reporting strong urges for such food at least once a week, the poll found.

Older adults who rated their mental health as fair or poor were at least three times more likely to meet food addiction criteria compared with those who reported excellent, very good or good mental health, the poll found.

The poll also found a link between feelings of social isolation and processed food addiction, the release said.

"Just as with smoking or drinking, we need to identify and reach out to those who have entered unhealthy patterns of use and support them in developing a healthier relationship with food," University of Michigan psychologist Ashley Gearhardt said in the poll release.

Additionally, the poll found that women were more than twice as likely as men to meet criteria for addiction to highly processed foods, with 18% and 8%, respectively. Adults aged 50-64 were more likely to meet food addiction criteria as those aged 65-80, the poll also found.

Based on the poll results, Gearhardt recommends including processed food addiction screening questions as part of standard doctors' office visits, the release said. Identifying older adults with addictive eating habits could help them receive referrals for nutrition counseling, programs to address the addiction or affordable access to healthier foods, the release said.