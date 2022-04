(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines had surrendered in Mariupol.

"More than 1,000 marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine surrendered today in Mariupol. There are hundreds of wounded among them. This is the right choice," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.