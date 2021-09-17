More Than 10,000 Illegal Migrants Kept Under Bridge on Texas-Mexico Border - Reports

US Custom and Border Protection is struggling to deal with more than 10,000 illegal migrants that arrived at the Texas border city of Del Rio this week, NBC News reported on Friday citing two senior Department of Homeland Security officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) US Custom and Border Protection is struggling to deal with more than 10,000 illegal migrants that arrived at the Texas border city of Del Rio this week, NBC news reported on Friday citing two senior Department of Homeland Security officials.

Federal, state and local resources in the area are overwhelmed, so the 10,000 migrants are packed under an overpass bridge while they wait to be processed, the report said.

The report said the US federal government is providing migrants under the bridge with emergency supplies like water and infant formula.

Most of the migrants are from Haiti, the report said. In May, the Biden administration approved Temporary Protection Status for Haitians affected by the natural disaster and political unrest in the country, however, it does not apply to new arrivals.

Fox News reported, citing law enforcement sources, that up to 10,000 more asylum-seeking migrants are currently on their way to illegally cross into the United States at the Del Rio sector. On Thursday, a Fox News correspondent also reported that the Federal Aviation Administration imposed a two-week flight ban over the international bridge in Del Rio that prevents media from flying drones in the area to capture images of the thousands of migrants under the bridge.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to Sputnik for comment on its plan to deal with the surge of migrants arriving at Del Rio.