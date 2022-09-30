MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Moscow is confident that the West is behind Montenegro's decision to expel six Russian diplomats, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

The Montenegrin Foreign Ministry on Thursday announced that it was expelling six Russian diplomats amid an anti-espionage investigation unfolding in the republic. The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Moscow would respond to the expulsion of its diplomats and suspended the work of the Russian embassy's consular office in Montenegro.

"The Western footprint is clearly visible behind this yet another anti-Russian attack. In recent years, Podgorica, out of political gain, has become accustomed to unconditionally following the Russophobic 'deterrence policy' imposed by the Americans and the British, which is now reaching its maximum speed under the pretext of Ukrainian events," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman added that it is impossible to explain how Montenegro, which is historically linked to Russia by close and friendly relations, turned hostile.

According to Zakharova, statements about the "Russian threat" are probably intended to divert attention from internal political issues, as Montenegro has not offered any official explanations for the expulsion, "hiding behind the media coverage."

The Vijesti newspaper reported, citing sources, that several Montenegrin citizens were allegedly detained in Podgorica on Thursday on suspicion of spying for Russia. Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic confirmed the detentions and searches of several citizens.