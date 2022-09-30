UrduPoint.com

Moscow Believes Montenegro's Decision To Expel Russian Diplomats Influenced By West

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Moscow Believes Montenegro's Decision to Expel Russian Diplomats Influenced by West

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Moscow is confident that the West is behind Montenegro's decision to expel six Russian diplomats, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

The Montenegrin Foreign Ministry on Thursday announced that it was expelling six Russian diplomats amid an anti-espionage investigation unfolding in the republic. The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Moscow would respond to the expulsion of its diplomats and suspended the work of the Russian embassy's consular office in Montenegro.

"The Western footprint is clearly visible behind this yet another anti-Russian attack. In recent years, Podgorica, out of political gain, has become accustomed to unconditionally following the Russophobic 'deterrence policy' imposed by the Americans and the British, which is now reaching its maximum speed under the pretext of Ukrainian events," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman added that it is impossible to explain how Montenegro, which is historically linked to Russia by close and friendly relations, turned hostile.

According to Zakharova, statements about the "Russian threat" are probably intended to divert attention from internal political issues, as Montenegro has not offered any official explanations for the expulsion, "hiding behind the media coverage."

The Vijesti newspaper reported, citing sources, that several Montenegrin citizens were allegedly detained in Podgorica on Thursday on suspicion of spying for Russia. Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic confirmed the detentions and searches of several citizens.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Moscow Russia Podgorica Media From

Recent Stories

Aslam Iqbal listens peoples' complaints at LDA

Aslam Iqbal listens peoples' complaints at LDA

42 minutes ago
 Audio leaks become top trend on Twitter

Audio leaks become top trend on Twitter

2 hours ago
 realme C25Y Makes a Comeback on an Amazing Price o ..

Realme C25Y Makes a Comeback on an Amazing Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 United States And Pakistan Honor 75 Years Of Diplo ..

United States And Pakistan Honor 75 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

2 hours ago
 Blast in Kohlu: One dead, 14 injured

Blast in Kohlu: One dead, 14 injured

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan appears before female judge to apologiz ..

Imran Khan appears before female judge to apologize over his remarks

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.