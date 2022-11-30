UrduPoint.com

Moscow Calls EU's Decision To Criminalize Sanctions Circumvention Legal Arbitrariness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Moscow Calls EU's Decision to Criminalize Sanctions Circumvention Legal Arbitrariness

The decision of the EU Council to recognize circumvention of EU sanctions as a criminal offense is legal arbitrariness, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The decision of the EU Council to recognize circumvention of EU sanctions as a criminal offense is legal arbitrariness, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We are dealing with double legal arbitrariness.

This is all from the category of pseudo-legal practices. If they are implemented, of course, this will finally bury the reputation of the EU as a reliable jurisdiction for doing business," Zakharova told a briefing.

On Monday, the EU Council unanimously approved the decision to include circumvention or violation of European sanctions in the list of criminal offenses in the European Union.

