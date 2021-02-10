UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Calls On OSCE To Assess Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius Steps Against Russian-Language Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:08 PM

Moscow Calls on OSCE to Assess Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius Steps Against Russian-Language Media

Moscow is calling on the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)'s recently appointed representative on freedom of the media, Teresa Ribeiro, to give an assessment to restrictive steps taken by Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius against Russian-language media outlets, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said in an interview with Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Moscow is calling on the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)'s recently appointed representative on freedom of the media, Teresa Ribeiro, to give an assessment to restrictive steps taken by Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius against Russian-language media outlets, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russian diplomats held a meeting with Ribeiro soon after her appointment to the post, Lukashevich recalled.

"They conveyed to her Russia's concerns on all the media-related problems, including discriminatory moves against Russian and Russian-language media outlets by some of the OSCE nations. They put a special emphasis on the extremely tough situation in the Baltic countries, where the authorities exert all kinds of pressure on media outlets, including even threats of criminal prosecution.

They stressed that we qualify the actions by Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius as a gross violation of their international commitments to freedom of the media. Apart from that, they called on Ribeiro to immediately address the situation and give an assessment to such restrictive steps," Lukashevich said.

According to the diplomat, Ribeiro later held meetings with Latvia's and Estonia's representatives to the OSCE, and brought up the closure of Sputnik news agency's Tallinn bureau and the persecution of Baltnews and Sputnik journalists in Latvia.

"We noted with satisfaction that Ribeiro also pointed to the inadmissibility of restricting journalists' rights to free expression of their opinion, and stressed that economic sanctions implementation must not violate the media freedom," Lukashevich added,

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Tallinn Riga Vilnius Estonia Latvia Criminals Post Media All From

Recent Stories

Second phase of Kafaalat payments launched today

50 seconds ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Tunisia’s P ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Manufacturer Completed Construction of Soy ..

8 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace to open reg ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Records Less Than 15,000 Cases in Past 24 H ..

17 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on revo ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.