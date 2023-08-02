(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The United States pretty much officially justified Kiev's terrorist methods with it's reaction to a recent drone attack on Moscow, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Wednesday.

"The Kiev regime is doing all this with money and with technical support, weapons, technical information, and so on, precisely from the West. This is how they now reacted to Russia, to Moscow residents who work in the office center. In fact, the United States officially justified terrorist methods and confirmed that civilian objects can be destroyed, endangering the lives of civilians. No words of condemnation," Zakharova told a briefing.