Open Menu

Moscow Calls US' Reaction To Drone Attack Justification Of Kiev's Terrorist Methods

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Moscow Calls US' Reaction to Drone Attack Justification of Kiev's Terrorist Methods

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The United States pretty much officially justified Kiev's terrorist methods with it's reaction to a recent drone attack on Moscow, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Wednesday.

"The Kiev regime is doing all this with money and with technical support, weapons, technical information, and so on, precisely from the West. This is how they now reacted to Russia, to Moscow residents who work in the office center. In fact, the United States officially justified terrorist methods and confirmed that civilian objects can be destroyed, endangering the lives of civilians. No words of condemnation," Zakharova told a briefing.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Condemnation Moscow Russia Kiev United States Money All From

Recent Stories

TECOM group H1 2023 revenue surpasses AED1 billion

TECOM group H1 2023 revenue surpasses AED1 billion

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan has ability to defend itself against all ..

Pakistan has ability to defend itself against all threats: FO

22 minutes ago
 German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for b ..

German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for bringing peace in region

1 hour ago
 ECP again defers Imran Khan's indictment in contem ..

ECP again defers Imran Khan's indictment in contempt case

1 hour ago
 Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve ..

Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve against terrorism: PM

3 hours ago
 PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

12 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

14 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

14 hours ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World