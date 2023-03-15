UrduPoint.com

Moscow, Caracas Continue Work To Connect Venezuela To Russia's Mir System - Embassy

Moscow and Caracas continue to work to connect Venezuela to Russia's Mir payment system, according to an article by the Russian Embassy dedicated to the 78th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries

In 1945, shortly before the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany, diplomatic relations were established between the USSR and the Republic of Venezuela.

"Work is under way to connect Venezuela to the financial messaging system of the Bank of Russia and the Mir payment system in order to create stable conditions for settlements in national currencies," according to the article.

Mir cards are now accepted by partner banks in Abkhazia, Armenia, Belarus, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, South Korea and South Ossetia. Iran, Indonesia, Myanmar, Egypt, Thailand, India, Mauritius, Nigeria and Ethiopia also show interest in Mir cards, just like Venezuela.

