Moscow Court Arrests Treason Suspect Safronov for Two Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) A district court in Moscow ordered on Tuesday two months of arrest for former journalist Ivan Safronov, suspected of handing classified defense information to a NATO country, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Safronov, serving as an adviser to the chief of the Russian space agency Roscosmos since May, was detained earlier in the day. The ex-defense reporter denies the treason charges.

"The court rules to grant the motion of the investigation and place Safronov in custody as a pre-trial restriction for one months and 30 days, until September 6," judge Sergey Ryabtsev, known for handling Paul Whelan's case, said.