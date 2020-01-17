Moscow Did Not Receive Invite From Caracas to Attend Military Exercises - Foreign Ministry

Russia has not yet received an invitation to observe military exercises in Venezuela, but Moscow and Caracas continue to cooperate closely on various levels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said in an interview with Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russia has not yet received an invitation to observe military exercises in Venezuela, but Moscow and Caracas continue to cooperate closely on various levels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

In early January, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he would hold military exercises in mid- February in order to strengthen security throughout the country.

"I'm not sure if the Venezuelan leadership invites any observers to military exercises, in principle. We are working with our [Venezuelan] colleagues on multiple levels quite closely. If Caracas sends someone on our side an invitation, I think we will receive it, but this is largely a bilateral issue," Ryabkov said.