UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Expresses Protest Over Recent Provocation Against Russian Diplomats In Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 03:57 PM

Moscow Expresses Protest Over Recent Provocation Against Russian Diplomats in Kiev

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed on Wednesday its protest to Kiev over the recent provocation against Russian diplomats in the Ukrainian capital, and called for a thorough investigation into the incident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed on Wednesday its protest to Kiev over the recent provocation against Russian diplomats in the Ukrainian capital, and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda reported, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, that unidentified individuals had pasted posters alleging that the Russian diplomats recognize Crimea as a Ukrainian territory. Similar posters were pasted near embassies of other countries, including Germany, France, the United States and the United Kingdom.

"On March 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Ukraine's charge d'affaires ad interim in the Russian Federation, Vasiliy Pokotilo, and expressed resolute protest over the March 16 provocation against diplomats from the Russian embassy in Kiev .

.. The Russian side sees the provocation as another gross violation by Ukraine of the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russia is calling on Ukraine to immediately conduct a thorough investigation, put those guilty to justice, prevent similar incidents, and ensure safety of the Russian diplomats, the ministry went on to say.

"The Russian embassy in Kiev sent a note of protest to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over this incident," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Russia France Germany Vienna Resolute Kiev United Kingdom United States March From

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed fo ..

14 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Bangladeshi President on ..

14 minutes ago

Palestine to Receive Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccines ..

2 minutes ago

Youth shot dead in sargodha

9 minutes ago

WTO pledges investment support, technical assistan ..

9 minutes ago

PDM itself enters into blind alley: CM's Aide Kamr ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.