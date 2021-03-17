Moscow Expresses Protest Over Recent Provocation Against Russian Diplomats in Kiev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed on Wednesday its protest to Kiev over the recent provocation against Russian diplomats in the Ukrainian capital, and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda reported, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, that unidentified individuals had pasted posters alleging that the Russian diplomats recognize Crimea as a Ukrainian territory. Similar posters were pasted near embassies of other countries, including Germany, France, the United States and the United Kingdom.

"On March 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Ukraine's charge d'affaires ad interim in the Russian Federation, Vasiliy Pokotilo, and expressed resolute protest over the March 16 provocation against diplomats from the Russian embassy in Kiev .

.. The Russian side sees the provocation as another gross violation by Ukraine of the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russia is calling on Ukraine to immediately conduct a thorough investigation, put those guilty to justice, prevent similar incidents, and ensure safety of the Russian diplomats, the ministry went on to say.

"The Russian embassy in Kiev sent a note of protest to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over this incident," the ministry added.