Moscow Expresses Protest To Czech Embassy Over Desecration Of Monument To Marshal Konev

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 09:34 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday it had summoned the Czech Republic's charge d'affaires and expressed to him a protest over the desecration of the monument to Marshal of the Soviet Union Ivan Konev in Prague.

"We drew the diplomat's attention to the systematic nature of such unlawful actions. We stated that we regarded such attacks by vandals and blatant connivance to them on the part of local authorities as a desire to distort and rewrite history, belittle the significance of the Great Victory, and impose on the public a negative image of the liberator soldiers that contradicts historical truth," the ministry said in a statement.

